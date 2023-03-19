HSBC Increases ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) Price Target to $36.00

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at HSBC from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. HSBC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 26.54% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from $40.30 to $32.80 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 29th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ZTO Express (Cayman) has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.60.

Shares of ZTO stock opened at $28.45 on Friday. ZTO Express has a 52-week low of $16.27 and a 52-week high of $29.79. The stock has a market cap of $17.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.02 and a 200-day moving average of $25.04.

ZTO Express (Cayman) ( NYSE:ZTO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The transportation company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The company had revenue of $9.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ZTO Express will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 420.1% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 40.56% of the company’s stock.

ZTO Express (Cayman), Inc provides comprehensive logistics services. It offers express delivery and value-added logistics services through a nationwide network partner. The firm also provides digital and privacy waybill and cloud printing. The company was founded by Mei Song Lai on May 8, 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

