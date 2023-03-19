IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 181,624 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 6% from the previous session’s volume of 171,431 shares.The stock last traded at $17.91 and had previously closed at $18.10.
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.66. The firm has a market cap of $756.38 million, a P/E ratio of -3.11 and a beta of -0.15.
In other IGM Biosciences news, insider Chris H. Takimoto sold 1,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total transaction of $33,114.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,217.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Chris H. Takimoto sold 1,768 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total value of $33,114.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,217.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Misbah Tahir sold 3,801 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $76,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 55.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer, infectious diseases, and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).
