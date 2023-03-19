IHT Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 109.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,554 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,376 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 430.8% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Vienna Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Zoetis from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.83.

Zoetis Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE:ZTS opened at $164.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.25. The stock has a market cap of $76.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.76. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.15 and a 1 year high of $201.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.15. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 26.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

About Zoetis

(Get Rating)

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products and services, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision animal health technology. The firm operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The United States segment is involved in U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.