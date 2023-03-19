IHT Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,362 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLX. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Clorox by 18.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Clorox by 6.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in Clorox by 276.6% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 6,844 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Clorox by 0.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 683,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,073,000 after buying an additional 5,145 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Clorox by 81.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 24,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,410,000 after buying an additional 10,981 shares during the period. 79.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clorox Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE CLX opened at $153.99 on Friday. The Clorox Company has a 1 year low of $120.50 and a 1 year high of $160.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $149.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.53. The firm has a market cap of $19.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Clorox Announces Dividend

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.32. Clorox had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 89.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. Clorox’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 134.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Clorox from $129.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Clorox from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Clorox from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Clorox from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Clorox in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.33.

About Clorox

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment consists of cleaning products, professional products and vitamins, minerals and supplements mainly marketed and sold in the United States.

