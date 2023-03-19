IHT Wealth Management LLC Buys 314 Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,841 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 88.0% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 906 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 58.11% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Trading Up 5.5 %

NYSE:AEM opened at $50.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.89, a PEG ratio of 27.37 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.90. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 12-month low of $36.69 and a 12-month high of $67.14.

Agnico Eagle Mines Dividend Announcement

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Rating ) (TSE:AEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The mining company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 11.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AEM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $65.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$89.00 to C$88.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Raymond James raised their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agnico Eagle Mines has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.50.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of gold. It operates through the following segments: Northern Business, Southern Business, and Exploration. The Northern Business segment comprises of LaRonde mine, LaRonde Zone 5 mine, Lapa mine, Goldex mine, Meadowbank mine including the Amaruq deposit, Canadian Malartic joint operation, Meliadine project and Kittila mine.

