Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $22.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 435.28% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Ikena Oncology from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

Ikena Oncology Price Performance

Shares of Ikena Oncology stock opened at $4.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $149.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.93 and its 200-day moving average is $3.39. Ikena Oncology has a one year low of $1.94 and a one year high of $8.99.

Institutional Trading of Ikena Oncology

About Ikena Oncology

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Ikena Oncology during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,527,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Ikena Oncology by 95.1% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,343,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,769,000 after purchasing an additional 654,800 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Ikena Oncology during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,343,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Ikena Oncology by 45.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 979,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,475,000 after purchasing an additional 304,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Ikena Oncology during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,045,000. 72.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ikena Oncology, Inc, a targeted oncology company, focuses on developing medicines tailored to biomarker-defined patient groups for specific unmet needs. Its lead targeted oncology product candidate is IK-930, an oral small molecule inhibitor of the transcriptional enhanced associate domain, transcription factor in the Hippo signaling pathway.

