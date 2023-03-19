Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $22.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 435.28% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Ikena Oncology from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday.
Ikena Oncology Price Performance
Shares of Ikena Oncology stock opened at $4.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $149.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.93 and its 200-day moving average is $3.39. Ikena Oncology has a one year low of $1.94 and a one year high of $8.99.
Institutional Trading of Ikena Oncology
About Ikena Oncology
Ikena Oncology, Inc, a targeted oncology company, focuses on developing medicines tailored to biomarker-defined patient groups for specific unmet needs. Its lead targeted oncology product candidate is IK-930, an oral small molecule inhibitor of the transcriptional enhanced associate domain, transcription factor in the Hippo signaling pathway.
