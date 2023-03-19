Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Sold by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 71,229.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,120,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $383,093,000 after buying an additional 2,117,664 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,805,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $511,363,000 after purchasing an additional 562,273 shares in the last quarter. Briar Hall Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Briar Hall Management LLC now owns 26,352,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,760,529,000 after purchasing an additional 520,540 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter valued at about $91,466,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,902,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,236,063,000 after purchasing an additional 326,412 shares in the last quarter. 79.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ITW opened at $229.81 on Friday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $173.52 and a twelve month high of $253.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $70.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $234.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $217.85.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by ($0.26). Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.04% and a return on equity of 87.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.58%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 60,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.26, for a total transaction of $14,809,337.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,868,130.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 235,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total transaction of $58,039,716.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 213,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,592,274.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 60,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.26, for a total value of $14,809,337.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,868,130.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ITW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $259.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Vertical Research downgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $240.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $223.07.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test and Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers and Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

Featured Articles

