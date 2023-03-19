Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) Shares Gap Down to $16.08

Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $16.08, but opened at $15.56. Independence Realty Trust shares last traded at $15.88, with a volume of 538,428 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Independence Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Independence Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.81.

Independence Realty Trust Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.04 and a 200-day moving average of $17.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.00.

Independence Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Independence Realty Trust

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 21st. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.66%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IRT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 59,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 21,858 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 174.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 12,126 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 104.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 190,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,102,000 after acquiring an additional 96,945 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 219.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 116,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,089,000 after acquiring an additional 80,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 105.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 621,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,436,000 after acquiring an additional 319,772 shares in the last quarter. 81.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Independence Realty Trust Company Profile

Independence Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

