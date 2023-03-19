Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO Cuts Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO reduced its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,337 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 1.3% of Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 132 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in Microsoft during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management raised its position in Microsoft by 58.6% during the 3rd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 406 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 69.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on MSFT shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $285.00 price target on Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $310.00 price target on Microsoft in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Microsoft from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Microsoft from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $305.00 target price on Microsoft and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $286.05.

Microsoft Stock Performance

Shares of MSFT opened at $279.43 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $252.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $245.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $213.43 and a 12 month high of $315.95. The company has a market cap of $2.08 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.92.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $52.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.17 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.87% and a net margin of 33.05%. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.48 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.22%.

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total value of $1,186,410.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,272,990. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.32, for a total transaction of $272,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 116,362 shares in the company, valued at $31,687,699.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total value of $1,186,410.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 788,625 shares in the company, valued at $196,272,990. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,767 shares of company stock worth $1,728,111 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

