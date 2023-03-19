Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 6.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ INFI opened at $0.19 on Friday. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.17 and a 12-month high of $1.76. The company has a market cap of $16.52 million, a PE ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.79.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Infinity Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INFI. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,491,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Gratus Capital LLC raised its position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% in the third quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 1,249,248 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 132,094 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 342,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 23,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 235,240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 19,790 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.61% of the company’s stock.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people with cancer. It focuses on drug development segment. The company was founded by Steven H. Holtzman on March 22, 1995 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

