Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Separately, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 24th.
Infinity Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 6.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ INFI opened at $0.19 on Friday. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.17 and a 12-month high of $1.76. The company has a market cap of $16.52 million, a PE ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.79.
About Infinity Pharmaceuticals
Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people with cancer. It focuses on drug development segment. The company was founded by Steven H. Holtzman on March 22, 1995 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.
