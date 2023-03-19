Ingredion’s (INGR) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Stephens

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Stephens in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens’ price target points to a potential upside of 24.22% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on INGR. Barclays cut Ingredion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ingredion in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Ingredion from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.25.

Get Ingredion alerts:

Ingredion Stock Up 0.4 %

INGR stock opened at $96.60 on Friday. Ingredion has a twelve month low of $78.81 and a twelve month high of $105.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $99.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.80.

Insider Transactions at Ingredion

Ingredion ( NYSE:INGR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.20. Ingredion had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 6.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ingredion will post 8.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jorgen Kokke sold 7,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.21, for a total transaction of $713,394.99. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,661,372.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 7,120 shares of company stock valued at $713,497 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ingredion

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ingredion in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in shares of Ingredion during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ingredion during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingredion during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of Ingredion during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Ingredion Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ingredion, Inc engages in the development, production, and sale of food and beverage ingredients, primarily starches and sweeteners. The firm is involved in transforming corn, tapioca, potatoes, plant-based stevia, grains, fruits, gums, and vegetables into value-added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, brewing, and other industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.