Insider Buying: B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) Director Purchases $154,650.00 in Stock

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Rating) Director Randall E. Paulson bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.93 per share, with a total value of $154,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 291,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,028,436.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

B. Riley Financial Stock Down 6.2 %

Shares of RILY opened at $29.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $851.11 million, a PE ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.05 and a 200 day moving average of $42.07. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.06 and a 52-week high of $73.10. The company has a quick ratio of 5.28, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.15.

Get B. Riley Financial alerts:

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The asset manager reported ($1.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $326.81 million during the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a negative return on equity of 21.39% and a negative net margin of 17.46%.

B. Riley Financial Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.43%. B. Riley Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -66.12%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on B. Riley Financial in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of B. Riley Financial

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of B. Riley Financial by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 23,983 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of B. Riley Financial during the fourth quarter worth $190,000. Epacria Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of B. Riley Financial during the fourth quarter worth $1,670,000. B. Riley Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of B. Riley Financial during the fourth quarter worth $5,568,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of B. Riley Financial by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 27,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. 45.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About B. Riley Financial

(Get Rating)

B. Riley Financial, Inc provides financial services and solutions to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private firms. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets, Auction and Liquidation, Financial Consulting, Principal Investments-United Online and magicJack, Brands, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for B. Riley Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B. Riley Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.