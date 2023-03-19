Insider Selling: Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) SVP Sells 3,500 Shares of Stock

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) SVP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total transaction of $174,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 249,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,438,459.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Ciena Stock Performance

Shares of CIEN opened at $49.44 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.64. Ciena Co. has a 52 week low of $38.33 and a 52 week high of $61.97. The company has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of 40.52, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 3.70.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.04 million. Ciena had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of Ciena

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CIEN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ciena in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Ciena from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Ciena from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Ciena from $71.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Ciena from $68.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIEN. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in Ciena in the first quarter valued at approximately $108,564,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ciena by 379.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,979,153 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $100,931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566,175 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ciena in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,849,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ciena in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,942,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Ciena by 4,515.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,176,437 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $59,975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150,948 shares during the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

Featured Articles

