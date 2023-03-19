Insider Selling: Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF) CFO Sells 11,048 Shares of Stock

Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Rating) CFO Ian Goodkind sold 11,048 shares of Jamf stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total value of $217,977.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 179,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,541,199.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ JAMF opened at $19.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Jamf Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $17.16 and a 1-year high of $36.18. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.91 and a beta of 0.44.

Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. Jamf had a negative return on equity of 9.27% and a negative net margin of 29.51%. The company had revenue of $130.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.80 million. Analysts forecast that Jamf Holding Corp. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on JAMF shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Jamf in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Jamf from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Jamf from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Jamf from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Jamf from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jamf presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JAMF. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Jamf during the 4th quarter worth about $9,159,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Jamf by 932.3% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 341,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,273,000 after acquiring an additional 308,381 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Jamf by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 690,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,704,000 after acquiring an additional 195,711 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Jamf by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 627,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,370,000 after acquiring an additional 113,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Jamf by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 769,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,398,000 after acquiring an additional 101,556 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, a software solution for educators; Jamf Data Policy, a solution to enforce acceptable usage policies to eliminate shadow IT and block risky content and manage data consumption with real-time analytics and granular reporting; and Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; and Jamf Private Access, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

