Insider Selling: Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE:OSG) Director Sells 66,584 Shares of Stock

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE:OSG – Get Rating) Director Julie Silcock sold 66,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.48, for a total value of $231,712.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 93,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $325,421.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Overseas Shipholding Group Price Performance

Shares of OSG stock opened at $3.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $270.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.20. Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. has a one year low of $1.90 and a one year high of $3.94.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Overseas Shipholding Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Overseas Shipholding Group

About Overseas Shipholding Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Portolan Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Overseas Shipholding Group during the 4th quarter worth about $2,437,000. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 378.1% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 570,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 451,318 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Overseas Shipholding Group by 74.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 776,679 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 331,990 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Overseas Shipholding Group by 93.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 683,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after buying an additional 330,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Overseas Shipholding Group by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,425,010 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,232,000 after buying an additional 249,357 shares during the last quarter. 51.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc engages in the provision of energy transportation services for crude oil and petroleum products in the U.S. Flag trade. It operates Articulated Tug Barges (ATB), lightering ATBs, shuttle tankers, Medium Range (MR) tankers, and non-Jones Act MR tankers that participate in the maritime security program.

