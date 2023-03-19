Insider Selling: Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE:OSG) Director Sells 66,584 Shares of Stock

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE:OSG – Get Rating) Director Julie Silcock sold 66,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.48, for a total value of $231,712.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 93,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $325,421.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Overseas Shipholding Group Price Performance
Shares of OSG stock opened at $3.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $270.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.20. Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. has a one year low of $1.90 and a one year high of $3.94.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Overseas Shipholding Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
Institutional Trading of Overseas Shipholding Group
About Overseas Shipholding Group
Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc engages in the provision of energy transportation services for crude oil and petroleum products in the U.S. Flag trade. It operates Articulated Tug Barges (ATB), lightering ATBs, shuttle tankers, Medium Range (MR) tankers, and non-Jones Act MR tankers that participate in the maritime security program.
Read More
