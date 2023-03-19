Insider Selling: Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Insider Sells 3,645 Shares of Stock

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total transaction of $389,249.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 132,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,155,334.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Zscaler Stock Down 2.4 %

ZS stock opened at $105.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.31 billion, a PE ratio of -46.07 and a beta of 0.88. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.64 and a 1-year high of $253.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.00.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZS. Nwam LLC grew its holdings in Zscaler by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Zscaler by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Zscaler by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Zscaler by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Zscaler by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 45.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Zscaler Company Profile

A number of analysts recently commented on ZS shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Monday, February 27th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Wedbush lowered their target price on Zscaler from $180.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered Zscaler from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $162.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Zscaler from $165.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zscaler currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.14.

(Get Rating)

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based internet security platform. It offers Zero Trust Exchange, Zscaler Client Connector, Zscaler Internet Access, Zscaler Private Access, Zscaler B2B, Zscaler Cloud Protection, and Zscaler Digital Experience. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.