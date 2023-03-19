International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Receives $142.73 Average Price Target from Analysts

International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $142.73.

IBM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their target price on International Business Machines from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Edward Jones lowered shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th.

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $123.69 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.11. International Business Machines has a twelve month low of $115.54 and a twelve month high of $153.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.20 billion, a PE ratio of 70.28, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.85.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.38 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 41.24% and a net margin of 2.71%. The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that International Business Machines will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.34%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 375.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IBM. AXA S.A. boosted its position in International Business Machines by 34.0% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 228,606 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,162,000 after purchasing an additional 57,973 shares during the period. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 9.1% in the third quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 1,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 115.5% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 285,974 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,975,000 after purchasing an additional 153,267 shares during the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 16.3% in the third quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 9,703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 10,027 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. 55.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

