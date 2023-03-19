International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) versus Alpine Acquisition (NASDAQ:REVE) Critical Contrast

Alpine Acquisition (NASDAQ:REVE – Get Rating) and International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Alpine Acquisition and International Game Technology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alpine Acquisition N/A N/A $6.09 million N/A N/A International Game Technology $4.23 billion 1.18 $275.00 million $1.35 18.53

International Game Technology has higher revenue and earnings than Alpine Acquisition.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alpine Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A International Game Technology 0 0 5 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Alpine Acquisition and International Game Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.

International Game Technology has a consensus target price of $37.20, indicating a potential upside of 48.68%. Given International Game Technology’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe International Game Technology is more favorable than Alpine Acquisition.

Profitability

This table compares Alpine Acquisition and International Game Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alpine Acquisition N/A N/A N/A International Game Technology 6.51% 27.89% 5.04%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

71.8% of Alpine Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.3% of International Game Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 19.4% of Alpine Acquisition shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of International Game Technology shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Alpine Acquisition has a beta of -0.04, meaning that its share price is 104% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, International Game Technology has a beta of 1.85, meaning that its share price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

International Game Technology beats Alpine Acquisition on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alpine Acquisition

Alpine Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more target businesses. It intends to focus its search on drive-to destination hotels, digital entertainment and gaming, and lodging technology businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Fountain Hills, Arizona.

About International Game Technology

International Game Technology PLC engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electronic gaming equipment, software, and network systems. It operates through the Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and Digital & Betting segments. The Global Lottery segment has responsibility for the worldwide traditional lottery and iLottery business, including sales, operations, product development, technology, and support. The Global Gaming segment includes iGaming, sports betting, sales, product management, studios, global manufacturing, operations, and technology. The Digital & Betting segment has full responsibility for the worldwide iGaming and sports betting activities. The company was founded on July 11, 2014 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

