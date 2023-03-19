Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 32,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,189 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BSCR. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BSCR opened at $19.13 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.31 and a fifty-two week high of $20.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.00.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

