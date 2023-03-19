Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,518 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PGF. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Krilogy Financial LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $186,000.

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of PGF stock opened at $14.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.14. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.72 and a fifty-two week high of $16.96.

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

