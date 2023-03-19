Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF) Shares Acquired by Bartlett & Co. LLC

Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Get Rating) by 41.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 402 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 118 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 61.6% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 53.2% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 300.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the third quarter valued at $37,000.

NYSEARCA:PRF opened at $150.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.01. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $137.81 and a 1-year high of $174.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $160.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.48.

About Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

