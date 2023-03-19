Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) Shares Sold by Bartlett & Co. LLC

Bartlett & Co. LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,029 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $55,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PGX. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $22,149,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,630,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,245,000 after purchasing an additional 567,334 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 381.5% during the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 674,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,148,000 after purchasing an additional 534,110 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 520.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 584,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,926,000 after purchasing an additional 489,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,223,000.

Invesco Preferred ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA PGX opened at $11.25 on Friday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $10.93 and a fifty-two week high of $13.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.87.

Invesco Preferred ETF Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

