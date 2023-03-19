Investec Downgrades RIT Capital Partners (OTCMKTS:RITPF) to Sell

RIT Capital Partners (OTCMKTS:RITPF – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Investec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

RIT Capital Partners Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:RITPF opened at C$23.42 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$24.08. RIT Capital Partners has a 12 month low of C$22.51 and a 12 month high of C$29.10.

Get RIT Capital Partners alerts:

About RIT Capital Partners

(Get Rating)

Read More

RIT Capital Partners plc is an investment trust listed on the London Stock Exchange with net assets of some �1.9 billion. It is chaired by Lord Rothschild, whose family interests retain a significant holding. For 2011 it won the Best Large Trust award from the Investment Trust Journal, for its outstanding performance.

Receive News & Ratings for RIT Capital Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RIT Capital Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.