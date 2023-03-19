Iowa State Bank Increases Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Iowa State Bank boosted its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 93,017 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,257 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 3.0% of Iowa State Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in Apple were worth $12,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MKT Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 0.5% during the second quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 12,269 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its stake in Apple by 1.0% during the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 6,339 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Aufman Associates Inc boosted its stake in Apple by 0.9% during the second quarter. Aufman Associates Inc now owns 7,674 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in Apple by 1.8% during the second quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. now owns 3,925 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Apple by 1.4% during the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,993 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. 57.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple Trading Down 0.5 %

AAPL opened at $155.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.32, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $146.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.32. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.17 and a 52 week high of $179.61.

Apple Increases Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $117.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.67 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 163.45%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. Analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Apple from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. BNP Paribas downgraded Apple from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Fundamental Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Apple to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group set a $180.00 price objective on Apple in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.24.

Apple Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.