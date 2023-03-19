IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Truist Financial

Stock analysts at Truist Financial started coverage on shares of IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 38.82% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Citigroup downgraded IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $275.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on IQVIA from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Cowen assumed coverage on IQVIA in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $251.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a report on Friday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IQVIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.81.

Get IQVIA alerts:

IQVIA Stock Down 2.8 %

NYSE IQV opened at $190.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $218.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $208.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. IQVIA has a 52 week low of $165.75 and a 52 week high of $254.94. The company has a market capitalization of $35.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.40.

Insider Transactions at IQVIA

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 31.88% and a net margin of 7.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that IQVIA will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 4,446 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.61, for a total value of $1,003,062.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $445,128.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 4,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.61, for a total transaction of $1,003,062.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $445,128.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $230,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,922,190. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IQVIA

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its position in IQVIA by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,622,096 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,870,909,000 after purchasing an additional 315,751 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in IQVIA by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,157,158 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $934,167,000 after purchasing an additional 862,222 shares in the last quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. raised its position in IQVIA by 14,549.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 4,050,552 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $18,667,000 after purchasing an additional 4,022,902 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in IQVIA by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,722,660 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $761,318,000 after purchasing an additional 90,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,844,533 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $582,814,000 after acquiring an additional 29,537 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

About IQVIA

(Get Rating)

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions, and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.