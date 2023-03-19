iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ) Shares Purchased by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,712 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF were worth $821,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AGZ. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Clean Yield Group boosted its holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 119.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in iShares Agency Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.01% of the company’s stock.

iShares Agency Bond ETF stock opened at $108.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $107.46 and a 200-day moving average of $107.03. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $105.00 and a 52 week high of $113.52.

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

