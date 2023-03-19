iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF (BATS:XJH) Shares Purchased by Bartlett & Co. LLC

Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF (BATS:XJH – Get Rating) by 124.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,910 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $63,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Separately, Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $222,000.
iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 2.3 %
XJH opened at $32.20 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.44.
