iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBML) Shares Bought by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBML – Get Rating) by 46.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 28,165 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,962 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF were worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 5,216 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $457,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 18,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS IBML opened at $25.41 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.34. iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $24.83 and a 1 year high of $25.83.

About iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF

The iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBML) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2023 index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature between January and December 2023. IBML was launched on Apr 11, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBML – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.