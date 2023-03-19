iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) Shares Acquired by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Get Rating) by 61.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Castleview Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 870.0% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $73.37 on Friday. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $70.40 and a twelve month high of $82.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $75.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.26.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

