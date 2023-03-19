iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) Shares Purchased by Bartlett & Co. LLC

Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Get Rating) by 96.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Trust raised its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1,521.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Trust now owns 782,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,841,000 after purchasing an additional 733,968 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 60.9% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares in the last quarter. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership now owns 29,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,574,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 118.8% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 552,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,440,000 after purchasing an additional 300,156 shares in the last quarter.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $73.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.26. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $70.40 and a 1 year high of $82.86.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

