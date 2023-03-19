iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Stake Increased by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,052 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 91 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 390.0% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the second quarter worth $40,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 60.0% during the second quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock opened at $215.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a one year low of $192.01 and a one year high of $256.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $221.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $215.21.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

