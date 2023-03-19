iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) Shares Acquired by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Get Rating) by 157.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,728 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,110 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF were worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SUB. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $4,176,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 416.0% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 6,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 5,163 shares in the last quarter. FCA Corp TX lifted its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 7,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. LLC lifted its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 161.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. LLC now owns 48,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,069,000 after acquiring an additional 29,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 96.1% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 63,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,696,000 after purchasing an additional 31,356 shares in the last quarter.

SUB stock opened at $104.62 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $104.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.84. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $102.45 and a 1 year high of $105.50.

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

