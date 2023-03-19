iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Shares Sold by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 46,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,122,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $428,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 41,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 14,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IJJ opened at $97.49 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $108.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.69. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $89.62 and a 12 month high of $116.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.16.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

