J D Wetherspoon’s (JDW) “Reduce” Rating Reiterated at Numis Securities

J D Wetherspoon (LON:JDW – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “reduce” rating restated by investment analysts at Numis Securities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 475 ($5.79) target price on the stock. Numis Securities’ target price would suggest a potential downside of 19.35% from the stock’s current price.

J D Wetherspoon Stock Up 0.9 %

JDW opened at GBX 589 ($7.18) on Friday. J D Wetherspoon has a fifty-two week low of GBX 388.40 ($4.73) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 853.50 ($10.40). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 518.75 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 480.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 437.31, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of £758.34 million, a PE ratio of 3,926.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.31.

Get J D Wetherspoon alerts:

Insider Activity

In other J D Wetherspoon news, insider Timothy (Tim) Martin bought 2,600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 457 ($5.57) per share, with a total value of £11,882,000 ($14,481,413.77). In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 2,600,060 shares of company stock valued at $1,188,229,844. Insiders own 28.15% of the company’s stock.

About J D Wetherspoon

J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates 852 pubs. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Watford, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for J D Wetherspoon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J D Wetherspoon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.