Jack Sinclair Sells 4,699 Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Stock

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) CEO Jack Sinclair sold 4,699 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.13, for a total transaction of $155,677.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 373,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,377,268.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jack Sinclair also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 10th, Jack Sinclair sold 66,709 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total transaction of $2,191,390.65.

Sprouts Farmers Market Trading Down 2.9 %

SFM opened at $32.31 on Friday. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.56 and a twelve month high of $35.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.21 and a 200-day moving average of $31.11. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sprouts Farmers Market ( NASDAQ:SFM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 25.40%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. Sprouts Farmers Market’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

SFM has been the subject of several research reports. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sprouts Farmers Market has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sprouts Farmers Market

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the third quarter worth $2,121,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 48.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 17,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 5,529 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 2.6% in the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 14,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 13.0% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 8,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the third quarter worth $6,852,000. 99.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

