Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) PT Lowered to $26.00

Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Bank of America from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 117.94% from the stock’s previous close.

JANX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 13th. TheStreet cut Janux Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th.

JANX stock opened at $11.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.44. Janux Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $9.39 and a 12-month high of $23.64. The company has a market cap of $499.03 million, a PE ratio of -7.85 and a beta of 1.68.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Janux Therapeutics by 2.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,825,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,132,000 after buying an additional 148,778 shares during the last quarter. Parkwood LLC increased its holdings in Janux Therapeutics by 19.4% in the second quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 33,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 5,492 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Janux Therapeutics by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 3,341 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 46.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 5,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Janux Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics based on proprietary Tumor Activated T Cell Engager (TRACTr) platform technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead TRACTr product candidates that are in preclinical or discovery stage target prostate-specific membrane antigen, epidermal growth factor receptor, and trophoblast cell surface antigen 2.

