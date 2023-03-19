JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD) Earns Reduce Rating from Numis Securities

JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “reduce” rating reissued by stock analysts at Numis Securities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 475 ($5.79) price objective on the stock. Numis Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 192.67% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 185 ($2.25) target price on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Monday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 150 ($1.83) to GBX 185 ($2.25) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 205 ($2.50) to GBX 210 ($2.56) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 291.88 ($3.56).

Shares of LON JD opened at GBX 162.30 ($1.98) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £8.41 billion, a PE ratio of 2,705.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.09, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 170.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 134.13.

In other news, insider Andy Higginson purchased 159,704 shares of JD Sports Fashion stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 151 ($1.84) per share, for a total transaction of £241,153.04 ($293,909.86). Company insiders own 52.12% of the company’s stock.

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories, and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, sports goods, fishing gear, watches, jewellery, camping goods, boats, and bicycles, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear, and apparel.

