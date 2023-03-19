Just Group plc (LON:JUST) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Just Group plc (LON:JUST – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 123.33 ($1.50).
Several brokerages have issued reports on JUST. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 120 ($1.46) price objective on shares of Just Group in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Just Group from GBX 100 ($1.22) to GBX 115 ($1.40) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Just Group from GBX 115 ($1.40) to GBX 120 ($1.46) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Just Group from GBX 124 ($1.51) to GBX 125 ($1.52) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 90 ($1.10) target price on shares of Just Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th.
Just Group Stock Performance
Shares of JUST stock opened at GBX 79.80 ($0.97) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 84.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 75. The firm has a market cap of £829.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -380.00, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.64. Just Group has a 1 year low of GBX 53.20 ($0.65) and a 1 year high of GBX 98.80 ($1.20). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.06, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a current ratio of 6.01.
Just Group Increases Dividend
Just Group Company Profile
Just Group plc provides various financial services in the retirement income market in the United Kingdom. It offers de-risking solutions, guaranteed income for life, secure lifetime income, care plans, lifetime mortgages, and protection products. The company also provides professional services, including regulated financial advice and guidance services; and a range of business services, such as consultancy and software development, and outsourced customer service delivery and marketing services.
Read More
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/13 – 3/17
- This Small Tech With Big Growth Prospects Is Nearing A Buy Point
- Don’t Chase FedEx Higher, Wait For The Pullback
- 3 Stocks For A Defensive Tech Portfolio
- Milk the Dividends on These 3 Cash Cows
Receive News & Ratings for Just Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Just Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.