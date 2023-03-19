Just Group plc (LON:JUST) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Just Group plc (LON:JUST – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 123.33 ($1.50).

Several brokerages have issued reports on JUST. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 120 ($1.46) price objective on shares of Just Group in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Just Group from GBX 100 ($1.22) to GBX 115 ($1.40) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Just Group from GBX 115 ($1.40) to GBX 120 ($1.46) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Just Group from GBX 124 ($1.51) to GBX 125 ($1.52) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 90 ($1.10) target price on shares of Just Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th.

Shares of JUST stock opened at GBX 79.80 ($0.97) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 84.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 75. The firm has a market cap of £829.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -380.00, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.64. Just Group has a 1 year low of GBX 53.20 ($0.65) and a 1 year high of GBX 98.80 ($1.20). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.06, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a current ratio of 6.01.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.23 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 1.5%. This is a boost from Just Group’s previous dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. Just Group’s payout ratio is presently -952.38%.

Just Group plc provides various financial services in the retirement income market in the United Kingdom. It offers de-risking solutions, guaranteed income for life, secure lifetime income, care plans, lifetime mortgages, and protection products. The company also provides professional services, including regulated financial advice and guidance services; and a range of business services, such as consultancy and software development, and outsourced customer service delivery and marketing services.

