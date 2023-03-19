K92 Mining (TSE:KNT) Trading Up 4.3%

K92 Mining Inc. (TSE:KNT – Get Rating)’s share price was up 4.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$7.85 and last traded at C$7.83. Approximately 118,101 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 798,122 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.51.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$7.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$7.48. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 33.79 and a beta of 0.89.

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 862 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province of Papua New Guinea.

