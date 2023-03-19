Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) Shares Down 5.6%

Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO – Get Rating) traded down 5.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $24.69 and last traded at $24.69. 2,034 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 26,602 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on KARO shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Karooooo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Karooooo from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th.

Karooooo Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $507.78 million, a PE ratio of 21.79 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.21.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Karooooo

Karooooo ( NASDAQ:KARO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $52.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.06 million. Karooooo had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 23.94%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Karooooo Ltd. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KARO. Ronit Capital LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Karooooo in the third quarter worth about $61,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Karooooo by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 167,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,914,000 after buying an additional 2,694 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Karooooo by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 46,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Karooooo by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 9,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 3,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Karooooo by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 36,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 4,613 shares in the last quarter. 14.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Karooooo Company Profile

Karooooo Ltd. provides mobility software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform for connected vehicles in South Africa, rest of Africa, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and the United States. The company offers Fleet Telematics, a fleet management SaaS platform that provides real-time insights; LiveVision, which offers pro-active risk management and fleet visibility; MiFleet advanced fleet administration and business intelligence that provides cost management and administration capability services; and Karooooo Logistics, a software application for management of last mile delivery and general operational logistics.

