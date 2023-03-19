Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) Shares Down 5.6%

Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO – Get Rating) traded down 5.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $24.69 and last traded at $24.69. 2,034 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 26,602 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.15.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on KARO shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Karooooo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Karooooo from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th.
Karooooo Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $507.78 million, a PE ratio of 21.79 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.21.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Karooooo
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KARO. Ronit Capital LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Karooooo in the third quarter worth about $61,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Karooooo by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 167,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,914,000 after buying an additional 2,694 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Karooooo by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 46,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Karooooo by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 9,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 3,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Karooooo by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 36,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 4,613 shares in the last quarter. 14.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Karooooo Company Profile
Karooooo Ltd. provides mobility software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform for connected vehicles in South Africa, rest of Africa, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and the United States. The company offers Fleet Telematics, a fleet management SaaS platform that provides real-time insights; LiveVision, which offers pro-active risk management and fleet visibility; MiFleet advanced fleet administration and business intelligence that provides cost management and administration capability services; and Karooooo Logistics, a software application for management of last mile delivery and general operational logistics.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Karooooo (KARO)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/13 – 3/17
- This Small Tech With Big Growth Prospects Is Nearing A Buy Point
- Don’t Chase FedEx Higher, Wait For The Pullback
- 3 Stocks For A Defensive Tech Portfolio
- Milk the Dividends on These 3 Cash Cows
Receive News & Ratings for Karooooo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karooooo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.