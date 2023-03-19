KE (NYSE:BEKE) Stock Price Up 6%

Shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) rose 6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $19.39 and last traded at $19.19. Approximately 2,250,560 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 9,367,826 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.11.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BEKE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded KE from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on KE in a research note on Friday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on KE in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.12.

KE Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.72 and a 200-day moving average of $16.22.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KE

KE Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in KE during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of KE in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of KE by 1,805.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of KE in the third quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of KE by 652.8% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 5,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 4,635 shares during the period. 40.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

