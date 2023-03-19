KE (NYSE:BEKE) Stock Price Up 6%

Shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) rose 6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $19.39 and last traded at $19.19. Approximately 2,250,560 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 9,367,826 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.11.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
BEKE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded KE from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on KE in a research note on Friday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on KE in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.12.
KE Price Performance
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.72 and a 200-day moving average of $16.22.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On KE
KE Company Profile
KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on KE (BEKE)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/13 – 3/17
- This Small Tech With Big Growth Prospects Is Nearing A Buy Point
- Don’t Chase FedEx Higher, Wait For The Pullback
- 3 Stocks For A Defensive Tech Portfolio
- Milk the Dividends on These 3 Cash Cows
Receive News & Ratings for KE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.