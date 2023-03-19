Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $176.26

Shares of Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$176.26 and last traded at C$175.12, with a volume of 13525 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$171.62.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KXS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ATB Capital raised their price target on Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$210.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. TD Securities raised their price objective on Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. CIBC raised their price objective on Kinaxis from C$190.00 to C$200.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Kinaxis from C$203.00 to C$225.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$217.50.

Kinaxis Trading Up 2.0 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$158.16 and a 200-day moving average price of C$149.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.19, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market cap of C$4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 186.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.82.

Insider Transactions at Kinaxis

Kinaxis Company Profile

In other news, Senior Officer Michael David Mauger sold 4,000 shares of Kinaxis stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$146.01, for a total value of C$584,036.00. In related news, Senior Officer Jay Allan Muelhoefer sold 5,000 shares of Kinaxis stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$150.00, for a total value of C$750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$782,250. Also, Senior Officer Michael David Mauger sold 4,000 shares of Kinaxis stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$146.01, for a total value of C$584,036.00. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Japan, Hong Kong, The Netherlands, South Korea, the United Kingdom, Singapore, France, Ireland, Germany, India, and Canada. It offers Kinaxis, a cloud-based software-as-a-service platform, which provides advanced planning, sales and operations planning, supply and demand planning, inventory management, and command and control center services.

Further Reading

