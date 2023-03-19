Kingdee International Software Group (OTCMKTS:KGDEY) Upgraded at Credit Suisse Group

Kingdee International Software Group (OTCMKTS:KGDEY – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Kingdee International Software Group Trading Up 7.3 %

KGDEY opened at $196.15 on Friday. Kingdee International Software Group has a one year low of $111.17 and a one year high of $240.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $209.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.88.

Kingdee International Software Group Company Profile

Kingdee International Software Group Co, Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud services, including enterprise cloud services, finance cloud services, industry cloud services, and other cloud services; and enterprise resource planning (“ERP“) business, including development and sales of software products, sales of hardware products, provision of implementation services, software solution consulting services, maintenance services, upgrade services, and other supporting services.

