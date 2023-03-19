Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 2,380,760 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 11% from the previous session’s volume of 2,154,464 shares.The stock last traded at $5.27 and had previously closed at $5.24.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms have recently issued reports on KC. China Renaissance lowered Kingsoft Cloud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Kingsoft Cloud in a report on Monday, March 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.
Kingsoft Cloud Stock Down 3.4 %
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 1.88.
Institutional Trading of Kingsoft Cloud
About Kingsoft Cloud
Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; and enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare businesses.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kingsoft Cloud (KC)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/13 – 3/17
- This Small Tech With Big Growth Prospects Is Nearing A Buy Point
- Don’t Chase FedEx Higher, Wait For The Pullback
- 3 Stocks For A Defensive Tech Portfolio
- Milk the Dividends on These 3 Cash Cows
Receive News & Ratings for Kingsoft Cloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingsoft Cloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.