Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 2,380,760 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 11% from the previous session’s volume of 2,154,464 shares.The stock last traded at $5.27 and had previously closed at $5.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KC. China Renaissance lowered Kingsoft Cloud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Kingsoft Cloud in a report on Monday, March 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Kingsoft Cloud Stock Down 3.4 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 1.88.

Institutional Trading of Kingsoft Cloud

About Kingsoft Cloud

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Kingsoft Cloud by 220.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Kingsoft Cloud in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Kingsoft Cloud by 310.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 22,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 16,721 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Kingsoft Cloud in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in Kingsoft Cloud by 150.0% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. 20.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; and enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare businesses.

