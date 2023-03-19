Konami (OTCMKTS:KNMCY) Downgraded by CLSA to Underperform

Konami (OTCMKTS:KNMCY – Get Rating) was downgraded by CLSA from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports.
Konami Price Performance
Shares of KNMCY opened at $63.62 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.62 and its 200-day moving average is $63.62. Konami has a fifty-two week low of $21.67 and a fifty-two week high of $65.79. The company has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.83 and a beta of 0.82.
Konami Company Profile
