Konami (OTCMKTS:KNMCY) Downgraded by CLSA to Underperform

Konami (OTCMKTS:KNMCY – Get Rating) was downgraded by CLSA from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports.

Konami Price Performance

Shares of KNMCY opened at $63.62 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.62 and its 200-day moving average is $63.62. Konami has a fifty-two week low of $21.67 and a fifty-two week high of $65.79. The company has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.83 and a beta of 0.82.

Konami Company Profile

Konami Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the digital entertainment business. It operates through four segments: Digital Entertainment, Health & Fitness, Gaming & Systems, and Pachislot & Pachinko Machines. The Digital Entertainment segment manufactures and sells digital content and related products, including mobile games, arcade games, card games, and computer and video games.

