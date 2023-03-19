Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) Shares Gap Up to $6.56

Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.56, but opened at $6.76. Korea Electric Power shares last traded at $6.78, with a volume of 104,018 shares.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com lowered Korea Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th.
Korea Electric Power Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.26. The company has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Korea Electric Power
Korea Electric Power Company Profile
Korea Electric Power Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following Businesses: Sale of Electric Power, Development of Electric Power Resources, Investment, and Real Estate. The company was founded on July 1, 1961 and is headquartered in Naju, South Korea.
