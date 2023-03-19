Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) Shares Gap Up to $6.56

Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.56, but opened at $6.76. Korea Electric Power shares last traded at $6.78, with a volume of 104,018 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Korea Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th.

Korea Electric Power Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.26. The company has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Korea Electric Power

Korea Electric Power Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KEP. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Korea Electric Power in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Korea Electric Power in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Korea Electric Power by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Korea Electric Power by 1,212.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,943 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 6,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Korea Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 1.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Korea Electric Power Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following Businesses: Sale of Electric Power, Development of Electric Power Resources, Investment, and Real Estate. The company was founded on July 1, 1961 and is headquartered in Naju, South Korea.

Featured Articles

