Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Shares Bought by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) by 579.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,834 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,417 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 16.8% during the third quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 862 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 3.3% during the third quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 4,328 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. raised its position in Lamb Weston by 2.6% in the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 6,290 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Lamb Weston by 4.8% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,634 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Lamb Weston by 14.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. 89.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

Lamb Weston Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Lamb Weston stock opened at $97.31 on Friday. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.30 and a 12-month high of $102.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.85, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $98.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.54. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 107.83% and a net margin of 10.50%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Equities analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

LW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Lamb Weston from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Lamb Weston from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Lamb Weston in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Lamb Weston from $90.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.80.

Insider Transactions at Lamb Weston

In other news, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 19,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.22, for a total transaction of $1,683,237.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,312 shares in the company, valued at $3,644,544.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 19,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.22, for a total value of $1,683,237.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,312 shares in the company, valued at $3,644,544.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Gregory W. Jones sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.49, for a total value of $97,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $622,376.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,514 shares of company stock worth $4,100,600 over the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Lamb Weston

(Get Rating)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.