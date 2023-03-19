Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.50.

LAZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Lazard from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lazard in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Lazard Stock Performance

Shares of LAZ stock opened at $32.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. Lazard has a 52 week low of $30.20 and a 52 week high of $43.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.33.

Lazard Announces Dividend

Lazard ( NYSE:LAZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.03). Lazard had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 48.82%. The business had revenue of $731.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $655.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Lazard will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.11%. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.64%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lazard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Lazard by 88.7% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 800 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Lazard in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lazard in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Lazard by 489.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,727 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.55% of the company’s stock.

About Lazard

Lazard Ltd. is a financial advisory and asset management firm, which engages in the provision of crafting solutions to the clients, including corporations, governments, institutions, partnerships, and individuals. It operates through the Financial Advisory and Asset Management segments. The Financial Advisory segment offers corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients, an array of financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, and corporate preparedness.

