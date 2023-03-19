Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Shares Gap Up to $21.98

Shares of Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $21.98, but opened at $22.67. Li Auto shares last traded at $22.92, with a volume of 1,464,071 shares.

LI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. CLSA lowered their target price on Li Auto from $49.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on Li Auto from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Li Auto in a research report on Monday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.66 price target on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on Li Auto from $48.00 to $51.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, DBS Vickers began coverage on Li Auto in a research report on Monday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.04.

Li Auto Stock Up 2.8 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.80. The company has a market capitalization of $23.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.30 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Li Auto by 3.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,781,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,175,000 after purchasing an additional 621,085 shares during the period. Tiger Global Management LLC grew its holdings in Li Auto by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 17,211,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,033,000 after acquiring an additional 4,419,945 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Li Auto by 106.0% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,419,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,775,000 after acquiring an additional 6,390,700 shares during the period. Aspex Management HK Ltd grew its holdings in Li Auto by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 8,233,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,462,000 after acquiring an additional 988,500 shares during the period. Finally, Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Li Auto by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. now owns 7,708,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,261,000 after acquiring an additional 323,341 shares during the period. 20.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells new energy vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Li ONE, a six-seat smart electric sport utility vehicle that is equipped with smart vehicle solutions, navigation on ADAS, and automatic emergency breaking functionalities.

