Lifecore Biomedical (NASDAQ:LFCR) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Stephens

Lifecore Biomedical (NASDAQ:LFCR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by stock analysts at Stephens in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $11.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Barrington Research reduced their target price on Lifecore Biomedical from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th.

Lifecore Biomedical Stock Performance

LFCR stock opened at $1.67 on Friday. Lifecore Biomedical has a 1 year low of $1.52 and a 1 year high of $11.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.01. The stock has a market cap of $49.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.11.

About Lifecore Biomedical

Lifecore Biomedical, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through the following segments: Lifecore, Curation Foods, and Others. The Lifecore segment sells products utilizing hyaluronan, a naturally occurring polysaccharide that is widely distributed in the extracellular matrix of connective tissues in both animals and humans.

